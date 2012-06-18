Rotary Club of Carpinteria Raffling Off His and Her Cruiser Bicycles

Tickets will be sold at the June 30 vintage car show Rods & Roses

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria will raffle off two top-of-the-line beach cruisers thanks to a partnership with Carpinteria’s Rincon Cycles at the upcoming vintage car show Rods & Roses, slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

The event will take place on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

Each ticket sold that day will cost $10, with the proceeds going to support local youth programs and the club’s international program in Panama.

Winners do not need to be present at the drawing, later in July.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.