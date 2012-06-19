Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dance Alliance to Award Seven Education Scholarships

July 19 ceremony will be presented by City Councilman Grant House

By Sheila Caldwell for Santa Barbara Dance Alliance | June 19, 2012 | 8:31 a.m.

Seven talented dance students will receive Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Education Scholarships on Thursday, July 19 at the Arts and Culture Center, 1330 State St.

The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony, presented by Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House, at 7 p.m.

Scholarship awardees include Corrie Jimenez and Sofia Teresa Chicote Barnwell from Linda Vega Studio, Manon Taylor from Santa Barbara Dance Arts, Sarah Irene Block and Kira Hopkins from Gustafson Dance, Eryn Osburn from Curtis Studio of Dance and Alyssa Sofia Nuno from the Zermeno Dance Academy.

The owner and a teacher at Curtis School of Dance shared that “receiving a scholarship really did so much for Eryn’s self-esteem and drive. ... It is not just the money but the recognition. She is really excelling, now more than before.”

Each young dancer was recommended to the scholarship competition by his or her teachers based on talent, dedication and financial need. In May, they participated in auditions adjudicated by a panel of dance professionals and enthusiasts, including Justine Ballantyne, Mindy Horwitz and junior panelist Olivia Villalovos. The awardees will receive up to $400 each to continue their dance studies at local studios.

During the past nine years, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance has awarded 176 scholarships totaling $75,850 to local young dancers in need of financial support.

“I was very impressed by the careful preparation these young dancers had gone through to choreograph their presentations, some of which were entirely original and some prepared collaboratively with their dance teachers, but all were performed with full commitment and engaging passion,” said Albert Reid, a former adjudicator for the scholarship panel.

The Dance Education Scholarship Program is supported by many individuals as well as foundations in the community, some of whom include Jean Kaplan, Margo and Bob Feinberg, Chad and Norean Dreier, Margo Cohen-Feinberg, the Dianne and Daniel Vapnek Family Fund, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and the Mayer & Morris Kaplan Family Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance is a resource organization whose mission is to educate and promote quality in dance and other performing arts through increased awareness in the community. Founded in 1979, the Dance Alliance is dedicated to supporting the local dance and performing arts community through showcase performances, community events, education programs, fiscal sponsorships for emerging groups and youth education scholarships.

— Sheila Caldwell is the director of production and programs for the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 