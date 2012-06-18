Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Shawn McMaster to Bring a Little Magic to Local Libraries

High-energy, interactive shows for families and children begin July 17

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 18, 2012 | 8:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents Shawn McMaster, a magician unlike any other.

Instead of magic words or cheesy-looking props, McMaster offers a high-energy, interactive show filled with astonishment and hilarity for the whole family. This special program will be presented at all branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, and is best for children age 5 or older.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to a performance by McMaster on the following dates:

» Tuesday, July 17, 2:30 p.m., Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

» Tuesday, July 17, 7 p.m., Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

» Wednesday, July 18, 4 p.m., Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive

» Thursday, July 19, 4 p.m., Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road

» Friday, July 20, 3:30 p.m., Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» Saturday, July 21, 2:30 p.m., Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603 or your local library branch .

This performance is part of the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens at the Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries. Click here for more information about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
