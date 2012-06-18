‘The Thing from Another World’ Lands in Santa Barbara in July

Robots! Space Aliens! Body Snatchers! Science Fiction Film Classics of the 1950s, a thrilling free summer film series, will feature The Thing from Another World at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 inside UCSB Campbell Hall and at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13 outside at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

“Your blood will turn ice-cold! It creeps … It crawls … It strikes without warning!” So reads an original movie poster for The Thing from Another World.

In this 1951 Howard Hawks classic, arctic researchers and Air Force officers discover a huge, frozen space creature inside a UFO that has crash-landed — then they fight for their lives after it emerges from icy captivity. Offering up thrills and chills galore, The Thing from Another World was heralded as the greatest sci-fi film of the ’50s by Time magazine and was earmarked for preservation in the National Film Registry by the U.S. Library of Congress as a “culturally significant” movie. It features star turns by Margaret Sheridan and James Arness as the Thing.

The Robots! Space Aliens! Body Snatchers! summer cinema series features free film screenings at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at UCSB Campbell Hall and at 8:30 p.m. Fridays under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden through Aug. 24.

Filmgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic meal, lawn chairs and blankets to the courthouse screenings and to arrive early to find the best spots for what has become a favorite Santa Barbara tradition.

The free series is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, click here, or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission at 805.568.3990.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.