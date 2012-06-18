Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Awards Lucas Ransom Scholarships in Honor of 2010 Shark Victim

Recipients James Stanfill and John Adlin Scott are recognized in a ceremony held the day before Ransom would have graduated

By UCSB | June 18, 2012 | 4:52 p.m.

To honor a former student who wanted to change lives, but whose own life was tragically cut short, UC Santa Barbara has awarded its inaugural Lucas Ransom Memorial Scholarships.

Lucas Ransom
Lucas Ransom

Two students will each receive $4,000 in tuition assistance from a fund established by the Ransom family as a tribute to their son, who was a junior at UCSB when he was killed in a shark attack in October 2010.

The winners are James Stanfill, a chemistry major from Oxnard, and John Adlin Scott, a chemistry major from Redding. Both students are entering their senior years at UCSB, expecting to graduate in 2013. They received the awards on Friday –– the day before Ransom would have graduated –– in a ceremony attended by Ransom’s family and several friends.

“This is so meaningful and poignant, because Lucas would have been graduating, but also, this is a celebration,” mother Candace Ransom said. “The dream that Lucas had to help others is in the hearts and minds of these students, and they will have the opportunity to continue on where Lucas didn’t get to. I feel so proud and honored to see this scholarship finally come through. I just know that each of these students has so much to offer, and they are such inspirational people. They have a lot of gifts and talents, and we hope they will go out and make a big difference in other people’s lives.”

Scott, 27, first worked in construction and retail sales after graduating from high school. But with encouragement from his parents –– and motivation to leave behind the positions he found to be “intellectually unfulfilling” –– he enrolled at Shasta College, where he said he first discovered his talent for math and science. He earned his associate’s degree and landed on the Dean’s List in the spring of 2010.

Scott subsequently transferred to UCSB, where his undergraduate research has included work on a project to improve MRI technology. Supporting himself while pursuing a bachelor of science degree, Scott has his sights set on graduate school and aspires to be a teacher. A self-described believer in “honesty, dedication and sacrifice,” he is also a volunteer at a local physical therapy center. He says he enjoys “being in a position to help those around me.”

Much like Ransom, Stanfill was a competitive water polo player and lifeguard before enrolling at UCSB. With undergraduate research including a project to develop anti-inflammatory compounds for potential pharmaceutical applications, he hopes to attend graduate school and pursue pharmaceutical research. Stanfill’s ultimate goal is to blend his love of chemistry with the teaching skills he gleaned as a junior lifeguard instructor, and as a docent for a local nonprofit, to become a professor.

His role as co-president of the UCSB Chemistry Club has included outreach at local middle schools to “get kids fired up about science.” Characterizing himself as deriving true enjoyment from helping others, Stanfill says he “cannot get enough of teaching people new and useful ideas that they will carry with them as they aspire toward their goals.”

Lucas Ransom was a competitive swimmer, water polo player and lifeguard from Romoland in Riverside County, where he graduated from Perris High School. He was 19 and majoring in chemical engineering at UCSB when he was fatally injured by a shark while body-boarding at Surf Beach, in northern Santa Barbara County.

The idea for the scholarship fund, Candace Ransom said Friday, was “an inspiration that came a few days after Lucas passed, and just tugged at my heart.”

With Lucas’ plans for graduate school in pharmacology, and his passion for helping others, she said helping need-based students in the chemical sciences seemed an ideal way to realize his dreams.

“Lucas just couldn’t believe he was accepted here, and that he was going to such an incredible school that he loved so dearly,” she said. “He never thought he could afford to go here, so giving others that opportunity is really important.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 