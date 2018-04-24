Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Magazine Features Allen Associates’ Platinum LEED-Certified Home Project

By Karen Feeney for Allen Associates Construction | updated logo | June 18, 2013 | 9:11 a.m.

The 3 Palms Project, Allen Associates’ recently completed Platinum LEED for Homes project on the beach near Carpinteria, is featured in the July/August issue of Dwell Magazine. The 3 Palms Project will also be showcased at this weekend’s Dwell on Design 2013 in Los Angeles.

Allen Associates' 3 Palms Project near Carpinteria, certified Platinum LEED for Homes, features a passive solar design and high-performance exterior shell. (Jake Cryan Photography photo)
Allen Associates, a general contractor serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has been honored to be a part of this exciting and cutting-edge project. The company served as the driver of an invigorating, collaborative design process with the client and his two project architects, John Turturro (Turturro Design Studio) and Larry Graves (Alliance Design) to achieve the client’s green building goals. In addition, the project marketer, KNB Associates, secured participation from many innovative green product manufacturers.

Due to this very motivated client, Allen Associates was able to push the envelope on green building design, system and product selection to ensure the home achieved Platinum certification through the LEED for Homes process.

The outcome of this work is a home that is 56 percent more energy efficient than California Energy Code Standards due to its passive solar design and high-performance exterior shell.

Other unique features of the project include:

» A 5.12 kW photovoltaic system provides the home’s electrical needs while a solar hydronic system preheats water for domestic water and radiant space needs.

» A Bendpak automated car lift allows two vehicles to park in a traditional one-space garage, making an additional 200 square feet of living space available.

» Fabulous finishes by Cambria, Poggenpohl, Louis Poulsen, Targetti, Bartels, American Clay, Kohler and others.

Dwell on Design 2013 runs this Friday through Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St. in downtown Los Angeles. A panel at 3 p.m. Sunday will feature the project team including the client — Bryan Cranston, the project designer — John Turturro, Turturro Design Studio and Allen Associates President Bryan Henson.

Dwell on Design is known as America’s largest modern design event, attracting more than 30,000 attendees and showcasing new design ideas, products and services along with world-class design speakers, exhibitions and home tours.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates Construction.

