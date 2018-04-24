Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Greta Conried of Santa Barbara Graduates from Gonzaga University

By Bethany Prince for Gonzaga University | June 18, 2013 | 10:41 a.m.

Greta Conried of Santa Barbara participated in Gonzaga University’s graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony held May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena.

Conried graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.

Gonzaga University is dedicated to its Jesuit, Catholic and humanistic roots, educating the mind, body and spirit to create women and men for others. By thinking critically and acting justly, students are encouraged to embody the Ignatian ideals of faith, justice, service, ethics and leadership.

Gonzaga offers 75 undergraduate programs of study, 25 master’s degrees, a Ph.D. in leadership studies and a juris doctorate in law.

Click here for more information about Gonzaga University.

— Bethany Prince represents Gonzaga University.

