Greta Conried of Santa Barbara Graduates from Gonzaga University

Greta Conried of Santa Barbara participated in Gonzaga University’s graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony held May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena.
Conried graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.
— Bethany Prince represents Gonzaga University.