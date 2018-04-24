Live Concert Show Michael Jackson HIStory Coming to Granada Theatre

Las Vegas impersonator Kenny Wizz is coming to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Wizz stars in the live concert show Michael Jackson HIStory, which features a live band of musicians, fully choreographed dancers and authentic costumes.

The Santa Barbara performance is part of a world tour of the show, which has already performed in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South Asia and Canada.

Michael Jackson HIStory features more than 20 songs performed live. The musical biography takes fans right back to the Jackson 5 era before continuing on a journey of hits to the current decade. Songs such as “ABC,” “Ben,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Beat It” and many more will be performed on the upcoming HIStory tour, giving fans an opportunity to witness a concert they may never have experienced in their lifetime.

For seasoned performer Wizz, HIStory is the result of more than two decades perfecting “the art of sharing Michael Jackson.” Wizz was just 20 years old when Jackson’s career exploded with the release of the pivotal album Thriller. During that time, Wizz’s strong resemblance to Jackson heralded the start of a long career as a conduit for Jackson music. His regular performances in Atlantic City gratified audiences and allowed him to perfect his act.

After tours in Europe and Asia, Wizz settled in Las Vegas, where his show was signed for 11 years at the Riviera Hotel and Casino.

Wizz feels it’s almost time to hang up his glitter gloves, and will do so in about four years, a relatively short time frame against the span of his career. For now, however, the legend continues, with Jackson’s extraordinary musical legacy set to live under a dazzling spotlight.

Wizz feels Jackson’s death has made concertgoers more critical of his performances.

“It’s more difficult because my act is observed through a microscope now he’s gone,” Wizz said. “People want the closest thing possible.”

Tickets are $49 to $69. Click here to order tickets online or call 805.899.2222.

Click here for more information.

— Lisa Saunders is a publicist for Michael Jackson HIStory.