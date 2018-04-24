Montessori Center School Celebrates Class of 2013

Last Thursday, Montessori Center School hosted its graduation reception in celebration of the graduating class of 2013.

MCS congratulated its graduates as they prepare for the next big phase of their education — junior high. During the ceremony, graduating sixth-graders gave impressive and heartfelt speeches to a packed house highlighting their valued experiences at the school. Nearly half of the students who stood on the stage had attended Montessori Center since they were toddlers, and fondly referred to the school as their second home and the teachers as members of their family.

MCS Head of School Patricia Colby handed out diplomas to the graduating class and to those children who were moving up to the next program level.

“The 2013 class has a special place in my heart because their last year at MCS is my first,” Colby said. “This year they were my teachers and inspiration for everything that is outstanding about an MCS education. They will always have a home here!”

We at MCS wish these students all the best and are so very proud of them! Each of them represents what is best about an MCS education in their own unique way. May they always remember that learning is fun, that you learn from mistakes, that everybody has gifts and challenges, that we are more similar than we are different, and that we can solve big problems when we work together.

Our graduates are:

Natalie Billings

Athena Boyle

Ashlyn Carter

Kyle Cekada

Andrew Chen

Martha Lea Davidson

Noah Dusette

Alice Freire

Ruby Gasparrini

Alexandre Groom

Matthew Lindheim-Marx

Emily Martin

Athena Masthoff

Alexander Oaten

Maya Papadopoulos

Dillon Stave

Natasha Summer

Ethan Whetter

They will be attending the following schools in Santa Barbara as they continue their education: La Colina, Goleta Valley, La Cumbre, Santa Barbara Middle School and Anacapa School.

— Garrett Durand is the director of development and marketing for Montessori Center School.