Dunn School, Class of 2008

Dunn School, 2555 W. Highway 154, Los Olivos, is a college preparatory school with a focus on cultivating scholarship, leadership, teamwork and compassion among its students. The school offers a broad program of academics, athletics, arts, outdoor education and community service within a diverse community of students, faculty and staff.
Senior graduates’ next schools are listed next to their names.
12th-Grade Graduates
Bello Alhassan, Arizona Western College
Kalin Allen, University of San Diego
Christina Banman,California Lutheran University
Joanna Bolaños, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Stanley Bray, Allan Hancock College
Nelson Campbell, University of Redlands
Rick Choi, Santa Clara University
Julian Croucier, Santa Monica College
Alex Forster, Occidental College
Conrad Gallún, Marymount College
Sophia Gill, UC Berkeley
Veronica Guerrero, Marymount College
Molly Hersh, Chapman University
Woo Jin Ji, Marymount College
Rebecca Johnston-Carter, Mount Holyoke College
Kayce Knight, Lake Forest College
Shauna Larned, Musicians Institute Hollywood
Walter Lee, Prescott College
Ryan Lee, University of San Diego
Abby Lucas, Chapman University
Marisela Maldonado, University of San Diego
Julia May, Seattle University
Rob Mitchell, Notre Dame de Namur University
Sang Hyun Oh, Knox College
Danielle Parker, Whittier College
Cedar Pasori, UCLA
Melissa Rabinoff, San Francisco State University
Alex Suhl, Drew University
Jonathan Sutton, Claremont McKenna College
Gabriel Swerdlow, Colorado College
Michael Tetteh, UCSB
Mindy Tsai, UC Riverside
Ashley Van Duzer, Bond University, Australia
Preston Wendel, Portland State University
Logan Worchell, Southern Methodist University
Eighth-Grade Graduates
Ryan Andreas
Anouk Aumont
Laura Barrett-Elfering
Zena Benenati
Helen Brown
Rebecca Brundidge
Ryne Cannon
Madeleine Carroll
Devon deWerd
Allison Gette
Cyrus Gill
Clint Cioia
Riley Huffman
Kevin Krzyston
Athena Lathos
Matthew Love
William Mann
Beth McGowan
Mackenzie Mueller
Ellen Rafferty
Cassie Rosenberg
Charlie Vincent
Georgina Walker
Merrill Weber
Sarah Jallo is Dunn School‘s assistant admission director.