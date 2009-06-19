A Success Story at 121 W. De la Guerra

Eight months after hitting the market, half of One Twenty One on West De la Guerra, offering 14 luxury condominiums in the heart of Santa Barbara, are sold.

Thomas Luria, developer and manager for 121 DLG LLC, credits a number of factors that have played into their success, including location, continued feedback from buyers and brokers on the quality of the design and building in an intimate setting, and a willingness to recognize the challenging nature of the marketplace and offer the units at prices that make for an attractive investment.

The sun-drenched sophisticated units with contemporary flair also reflect the charming Spanish-styled Santa Barbara lifestyle in a downtown setting. Designed by Cearnal Andrulaitis Architects, the custom and unique open floor plans with tile patios and high and dramatic ceilings include fireplaces, gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line Viking appliances, custom cabinets and granite counters. They are complete with gate-controlled access, private garages and private elevators.

The building is a half-block west of the Paseo Nuevo Mall, thus insulated from the busy Chapala Street corridor. New owners have commented on the convenience of walkable amenities — restaurants, movies, theaters, galleries, museums, historic sites, boutiques, shopping and personal services — and love being blocks from the beach and new Granada Performing Arts Center.

Four one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units remain with prices ranging from $750,000 to $1.45 million. In addition, there are two office condominiums totaling 3,615 square feet on two levels with elevator service.

One Twenty One is represented by Andrew Templeton and Fred Bradley of Sotheby’s International Realty. They can be reached at 805.969.5412 or 805.695.8541.

— Thomas Luria is the developer and manager for 121 DLG LLC.