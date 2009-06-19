Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:18 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

A Success Story at 121 W. De la Guerra

Half of the newly built luxury condominiums have been sold

By Thomas Luria | June 19, 2009 | 11:05 a.m.

Eight months after hitting the market, half of One Twenty One on West De la Guerra, offering 14 luxury condominiums in the heart of Santa Barbara, are sold.

Thomas Luria, developer and manager for 121 DLG LLC, credits a number of factors that have played into their success, including location, continued feedback from buyers and brokers on the quality of the design and building in an intimate setting, and a willingness to recognize the challenging nature of the marketplace and offer the units at prices that make for an attractive investment.

The sun-drenched sophisticated units with contemporary flair also reflect the charming Spanish-styled Santa Barbara lifestyle in a downtown setting. Designed by Cearnal Andrulaitis Architects, the custom and unique open floor plans with tile patios and high and dramatic ceilings include fireplaces, gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line Viking appliances, custom cabinets and granite counters. They are complete with gate-controlled access, private garages and private elevators.

The building is a half-block west of the Paseo Nuevo Mall, thus insulated from the busy Chapala Street corridor. New owners have commented on the convenience of walkable amenities — restaurants, movies, theaters, galleries, museums, historic sites, boutiques, shopping and personal services — and love being blocks from the beach and new Granada Performing Arts Center.

Four one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units remain with prices ranging from $750,000 to $1.45 million. In addition, there are two office condominiums totaling 3,615 square feet on two levels with elevator service.

One Twenty One is represented by Andrew Templeton and Fred Bradley of Sotheby’s International Realty. They can be reached at 805.969.5412 or 805.695.8541.

— Thomas Luria is the developer and manager for 121 DLG LLC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 