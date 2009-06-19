DiNapoli Elected Chairwoman of Music Academy’s Women’s Auxiliary

She also will serve as board director for the Music Academy of the West

Meg DiNapoli has been elected chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West.

The position enables her to serve as a Music Academy board director for the duration of her one-year term as Women’s Auxiliary chairwoman.

DiNapoli was in Sacramento and has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 47 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature at Stanford University and a master’s degree in comparative literature at UCSB. Her studies also took her to Germany and the Center for Culture at the University of Florence. An accomplished pianist, DiNapoli has performed as a soloist and accompanist. She also plays the flute.

Other Women’s Auxiliary executive officers for 2009-10 are Jocelyne Meeker, vice chairwoman; Marie-Paul Hajdu, recording secretary; Jo Hodge, corresponding secretary; Debbie Geremia, treasurer; Vicki Hough, assistant treasurer; and Linda Ring and Julie Morrow, Ways & Means co-chairwomen.

The Women’s Auxiliary is a year-round volunteer organization that supports the academy in several ways.

During the Summer Festival, members serve as event hosts for selected masterclasses. The group also produces two fundraising events each year, and staffs The Rack, an on-campus resale clothing shop, and The Treasure House, an on-campus shop for quality antiques and home furnishings. Proceeds from sales benefit the academy.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.