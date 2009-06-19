Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:16 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

DiNapoli Elected Chairwoman of Music Academy’s Women’s Auxiliary

She also will serve as board director for the Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty | June 19, 2009 | 11:56 a.m.

Meg DiNapoli has been elected chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West.

Meg DiNapoli
Meg DiNapoli

The position enables her to serve as a Music Academy board director for the duration of her one-year term as Women’s Auxiliary chairwoman.

DiNapoli was in Sacramento and has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 47 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature at Stanford University and a master’s degree in comparative literature at UCSB. Her studies also took her to Germany and the Center for Culture at the University of Florence. An accomplished pianist, DiNapoli has performed as a soloist and accompanist. She also plays the flute.

Other Women’s Auxiliary executive officers for 2009-10 are Jocelyne Meeker, vice chairwoman; Marie-Paul Hajdu, recording secretary; Jo Hodge, corresponding secretary; Debbie Geremia, treasurer; Vicki Hough, assistant treasurer; and Linda Ring and Julie Morrow, Ways & Means co-chairwomen.

The Women’s Auxiliary is a year-round volunteer organization that supports the academy in several ways.

During the Summer Festival, members serve as event hosts for selected masterclasses. The group also produces two fundraising events each year, and staffs The Rack, an on-campus resale clothing shop, and The Treasure House, an on-campus shop for quality antiques and home furnishings. Proceeds from sales benefit the academy.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 