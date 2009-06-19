Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:10 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

John Schoof, 1961-2009

Public invited to Mass for the city of Santa Barbara wastewater system manager at 1 p.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

By Nina Johnson | June 19, 2009 | 3:32 p.m.

John Schoof, the city of Santa Barbara’s wastewater system manager, died unexpectedly Wednesday while undergoing medical treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was 48.

John Schoof
John Schoof

With more than 20 years working with the city of Santa Barbara, Schoof was considered a friend to many city employees, contractors and members of the public. The registered civil engineer had more than 30 years of experience working in the public sector, including employment with the cities of Encinitas, Gardena and Palos Verdes.

Schoof is survived by his wife, Mary Walsh Schoof; their son, Will; his mother, Kay; brother Steve and sister-in-law Roe; and sister Randi and brother-in-law Stephen.

The public is invited to pay respects to Schoof at a Mass at Our Lady Mount Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road, at 1 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International at 120 Wall St., 19th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10005.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the city administrator for the city of Santa Barbara.

