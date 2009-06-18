Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 

Maverick Angels Launches Santa Barbara Chapter

A Tech Brew Summer Daze Mega Mixer is planned for Monday

By Carolyn Kamii | June 18, 2009 | 12:30 p.m.

Maverick Angels, an angel investment group based in Southern California, has launched a Santa Barbara chapter, presided by Santa Barbara resident Jerry Knotts.

The launch coincides with Green2Gold’s Tech Brew Summer Daze Mega Mixer on Monday at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, which Maverick Angels will co-sponsor.

“Maverick Angels is thrilled to expand into the Central Coast area because of the area’s great potential as a highly needed funding resource, as the downsizing of the economy continues to leave many entrepreneurs unable to receive funding from banks and venture capital firms,” Maverick Angels founder and President John Dilts said. “We are extremely lucky to benefit from Jerry Knotts’ talents and business relationships developed through his California Coast Venture Forum and as an adviser to Green2Gold, the nonprofit incubator focused on green businesses. We see this relationship as extremely beneficial for Maverick Angels as we expand our membership and outreach to individuals who are seeking higher quality investment opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.”

Attendees of the Tech Brew event will receive a preview of how the monthly Santa Barbara Maverick Angels Arena meetings will operate. The 500-plus attendees of the mixer include businesses, innovators, nonprofits, community leaders and educators, who gather to network, find investors, seek and explore opportunities, and learn about the region’s resources, in the spirit of encouraging sustainable economic development.

“I believe that Santa Barbara and Central Coast businesses can also definitely benefit from the presence of Maverick Angels, as there is no other forum that can better prepare entrepreneurs for the rigorous process of seeking capital,” Knotts said. “The one day Maverick Angels Boot Camp for Entrepreneurs, which we hope to launch in late 2009, will be open to any entrepreneur to attend and is something unique to our angel group.”

Maverick Angels is based in Westlake Village, northwest of Los Angeles.

Click here for more information about Monday’s Mega Mixer. For more information about the Santa Barbara chapter of Maverick Angels, contact Jerry Knotts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Carolyn Kamii is a publicist.

