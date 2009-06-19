Member-at-Large Needed for Arts and Crafts Show Committee

The city of Santa Barbara is accepting applications for the one-year advisory position

The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show is seeking a community member with an interest in the arts to serve as a member-at-large on the show’s Advisory Committee.

The length of term for the board position is one year with an option to renew for a second.

The commitment includes attendance at a monthly committee meeting held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Applications are now being accepted. Call 805.897.1982 for more information.

— Judith McCaffrey is the recreation programs manager for the city of Santa Barbara.