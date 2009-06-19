Narcotics Sweep in Santa Barbara, Goleta Nets 22 Arrests

At 6 a.m. Friday, a joint operation by the Santa Barbara police and county sheriff’s departments targeted organized narcotic trafficking in the community.

The operation, part of an ongoing trafficking investigation, involved 120 police personnel, including members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Law enforcement teams conducted simultaneous search and arrest warrants operations at 11 locations — eight in Santa Barbara and three in Goleta — and 22 people have been arrested for charges that are primarily drug related.

Those arrested include male and female adults and juveniles. Detectives seized significant amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

SWAT personnel assisted at selected locations. There were no injuries to officers or to suspects.

— Donald McCaffrey represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.