Page Youth Center Sports New Sign

The center thanks county officials at a ceremony for the unveiling

By Wana Dowell | June 19, 2009 | 2:13 p.m.

Thanks to Santa Barbara County, a new sign graces the corner of Hollister Avenue and San Antonio Road and fittingly identifies the Page Youth Center, which has served thousands of local children with its sports programs since 1991.

The large sign is made of durable white plastic and features large images of a baseball, basketball and volleyball.

The sign’s recent unveiling was a cause for celebration at the center, 4540 Hollister Ave., whose children and parents gathered around and applauded its beauty.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf presented the sign on behalf of the county and referred to the Page Youth Center as “the focus for children’s activities in the Goleta Valley,” saying she had “wanted to do something great to highlight the center.”

Wolf thanked the participating agencies that worked together to create and deliver the sign, and she specifically praised county Assistant CEO Terri Maus-Nisich for the major role she played in the project.

Page Youth Center executive director Bob Yost expressed his gratitude for the county’s gift and said it’s nice to have a new sign to stand in place of the “old one which was made of plywood, surrounded by weeds and just the pits.”

Yost then invited all in attendance to join in the festivities at the center. There were hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks for all. Kids had two huge bouncers to enjoy as well as games on the fields and in the gyms and face painting. Firefighters from county stations No. 11 and No. 13 held demonstrations of their mammoth hook and ladder trucks, and members of a car restoration club called the High Rollers showed of the beauty of 15 to 20 classic cars. Deep C and Coastal Eddy & the Breakers provided live music.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

