Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Philanthropist Michael Towbes Turns Birthday Bash Into Benefit

The businessman, turning 80, chooses The Granada as the beneficiary of his July 15 celebration

By Jonatha King | June 18, 2009 | 12:38 p.m.

Local philanthropist and businessman Michael Towbes is turning 80, but instead of gifts and exclusivity, he’s remaining true to his legendary style: taking some of the spotlight off of himself and asking the community to share his milestone birthday at a celebration benefiting one of his favorite projects, The Granada.

The 500-person cocktail party, dinner-dance and fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. July 15 in the Rotunda and Plaza del Sol at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, call Erin Harrison at The Granada at 805.899.3000.

In characteristic manner, Towbes consented to a birthday party only if it would benefit a local nonprofit organization. Through the years, he has been a leading contributor and volunteer for many community capital campaigns supporting the performing arts, education, health, human services and recreation.

He has made it his personal mission to help preserve the historic Granada. For more than 11 years, he has served as a board member of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, the organization that operates the remarkable theatrical venue at 1216 State St. that reopened to the public in March 2008.

“Few have improved the quality of life in Santa Barbara as thoroughly, or done more for its vibrant cultural life, than Mike Towbes,” said Peter Frisch, executive director of The Granada. “Current and future generations owe him more than a debt of gratitude.”

Frisch said The Granada is thrilled to be chosen as the beneficiary of the celebration. “Our capital campaign has been very successful, but there is still more to accomplish,” he said.

Anne and Michael Towbes have agreed to match donations received from the birthday bash.

There are a limited number of seats available for the business/cocktail attire event. At $300 each, proceeds from the tickets will begin the fundraising process for The Granada. There also are sponsorship and “special tribute” opportunities.

The evening will include performances by two Music Academy of the West graduates — baritone Eugene Chan and pianist Elizabeth Roe — plus State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Granada Music and Arts Conservatory.

Erin Graffy’s Musical Mischief Productions will present “Michael Towbes: The Musical” — a musical cabaret of parody songs to roast the honoree. The evening will conclude with “dancing under the stars” to the music of Lois Mahalia and the Georgetown Band.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 