Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:09 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Employees Facing Furloughs, Salary Cuts

UC System weighs its options for closing a nearly $800 million funding shortfall

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 19, 2009 | 4:21 p.m.

Employees at UCSB and throughout the rest of the UC System may be forced to undergo salary reductions, furloughs or both in the near future.

According to a letter sent to employees Wednesday, UC President Mark Yudof outlined how the university system would try to close a funding shortfall of nearly $800 million, the result of combined and actual cuts from the state.

An increase in student fees of $211 million already has been approved and will cover about a quarter of the shortfall. Pay cuts and/or furloughs would produce an estimated $195 million in savings, and the remainder would be determined by the individual campuses and could affect course availability, class sizes and services offered to students, according to the memo.

One option the regents will be considering would involve all faculty and staff members taking an 8 percent reduction in pay. Employees making lass than $46,000 per year would take a 4 percent cut.

A second option would require employees to take 21 days of unpaid holidays and furloughs, which would reduce salaries 8 percent, and a third option would have employees taking unpaid holidays and furloughs totaling 12 days while also taking a 3.4 percent salary reduction. Under the last option, faculty and staff members earning less than $46,000 a year would take 66 days of holiday and furlough and an additional 1.7 percent salary reduction. All three options would save about the same amount of money.

Wednesday’s announcement came just three weeks after Yudof announced that senior UC leaders would be taking a 5 percent pay cut. He acknowledged those cuts would have little impact on the budget deficit, with very few employees occupying those positions.

“Nonetheless, I believe a reduction in pay is only right, especially as we continue to consider possible furloughs and/or pay cuts for faculty and staff systemwide,” he said.

Other cost-cutting measures are already in place, and campuses have begun eliminating positions and placed hiring restrictions on vacant ones.

An option will be selected and presented at the July regents meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 