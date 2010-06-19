Craig Greene: U.S. Senate Votes to Extend Homebuyer Tax Credit

The amendment gives those who met the April 30 contract deadline until Sept. 30 to close on their homes

The U.S. Senate has passed an amendment to give homebuyers another three months to close on their homes and receive tax credits up to $8,000.

The amendment to the proposed American Jobs and Closing Tax Loopholes Act of 2010 would apply to homebuyers who met the April 30, 2010, deadline with a signed contract to purchase a new or existing primary residence. The amendment would extend the deadline to Sept. 30, 2010, for homebuyers to close on their transactions. The previous deadline was June 30.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass.

The National Association of Realtors estimates that as many as 180,000 homebuyers have qualified for the tax credit and met the contract deadline of April 30, but might not be able to close their transaction by the June 30 deadline because of the sheer volume of loan applications in the pipeline.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage