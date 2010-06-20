Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:34 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: ‘No, My Friend, No’

One man's last words a reminder of the senselessness of hate crimes against the poor and homeless

By Ken Williams, Noozhawk Columnist | June 20, 2010 | 12:15 a.m.

It was dark by the time Michael Stephenson settled in for the night. The park was empty, he was alone. Those who had used it during the day had gone home for a meal and then to snuggle into warm beds for the night. Whether Michael ate that night is unknown. As it is with most homeless people, meals are a hit and miss proposition on most days. Michael liked it this way — camping alone, away from others, away from trouble — but this night, trouble came hunting for him.

Ken Williams and his dog, Sampson.
Ken Williams and his dog, Sampson. (Williams family photo)

Michael was a young and gentle man. His only crime was being poor — poor and homeless in a society that was becoming increasingly intolerant of the casualties of the New World economic order. He was also in the wrong place at the wrong time — a fatal error, it turned out.

His killers were two kids from a local military academy who, according to them, had had a run-in earlier with gang types. Luckily for them, but too bad for Michael, the killers were unable to find them the night they had gone out to hunt them down.

But the killers did find Michael alone. So very alone and unprotected, and in some perverted way his life was offered up on the alter of fear and hatred. He must have been not only terrified but also confused when the hunting knife dragged across his throat. “No, my friend, no,” were the last words he spoke.

Unlike Michael, who was young — he was 28 — Luis Altmark was old by street standards. He was in his early 60s, if I remember right. But, like Michael, he was also in the wrong place at the wrong time. And, like Michael, his ultimate crime was being poor — poor and homeless.

We’ll never know what his thoughts were when his killers, two local youths, had stumbled across him in a park and kicked him to death. A twisted commonality of fate: They were killed yards apart, one in Alice Keck Park, the other in Alameda Park.

They were the leading-edge casualties of our modern society’s hate crimes against those who show a public face to poverty. What part of the hateful rhetoric of the time played in their deaths is hard to know for sure. What is known is the hateful prejudices of the time against those who were without homes — and, in many instances, without hope.

Those two men were killed in our hometown 20 years ago. Much has changed since then, and much remains the same.

In 2008, Gregory Ghan was confronted by a group of young men. An altercation — again a homeless man stands alone against others — he dies. A few months later, Ross was sitting at his campsite, another altercation, this time over his sleeping bag. Again, the isolated, single homeless man falls victim to odds — in this case, two against one. Again, the tragedy is played out. This gentle man, with crippling disabilities, dies at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

In one important way, times have changed since the murders of Michael and Luis. Now, justice is found wanting. Unlike the murderers of Michael and Luis, the modern-day cowards who assaulted Gregory and Ross are still free. One hopes that their conscience bothers them every day, that the inhumane sounds of flesh being pounded by a bottle or fists reverberate in their minds. Since morality, or their belief in God, has yet to drive them to the police, perhaps their guilt will.

As for the rest of us, we should pause and contemplate why these hateful crimes against innocent and very defenseless victims happened. Some might say it is because they chose to live without housing, but it’s difficult to find that housing without income. And, cruelly, some of these same voices also call for restrictions and/or closures of the shelters and soup kitchens and for police tactics to scourge the land of the homeless poor.

Many will not know and will be horrified of the brutal and senseless murders of Michael and Luis two decades ago. They will also be numbed to find out that Linda Archer and Rose “Doe” were murdered in the 1990s. And that Stephan Aikens died from the wounds that his attacker delivered so many years ago.

April 2010 comes to an end. Winter refuses to let go with her cold and wet hands. A new storm meanders in. I imagine the white caps skipping across the ocean pushed forward by the winds. Here in the park, dark gray clouds play hide and seek with the sun. I stand before the gazebo where Michael was brutally murdered; 28 was too young to die. It was a terrible and senseless death.

The wind blows eerily through the gazebo, softly whistling, carrying a faint whisper of his last words: “No, my friend, no.”

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years. He is the author of China White and Shattered Dreams, A Story of the Streets.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 