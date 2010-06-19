Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Photo By Goleta Second-Grader Wins National Award in PTA Arts Program

Allison Kemmerer captures 'beauty' in a photo of her great-grandparents holding hands

By Jeannie Barbieri-Low | June 19, 2010 | 11:13 p.m.

Allison Kemmerer, a second-grader at Brandon Elementary School in the Goleta Union School District, was awarded a National Award of Merit from the National PTA Reflections arts program for her photograph “Beauty Is My Great-Grandparents Celebrating Their 71st Anniversary.”

In her age category, Kemmerer was awarded one of five Awards of Merit from the across the nation for photography.

For this year’s theme, “Beauty is …,” Kemmerer submitted a photograph of her great-grandparents holding hands. After being selected a finalist at Brandon, her photo moved through the PTA district and California state levels, eventually being chosen as one of five Awards of Merit.

An additional three Awards of Excellence were also selected, making her photograph one of the top eight out of 50 states in the category for kindergarten through second grade.

Kemmerer attended the California State PTA Convention in Sacramento in May to receive her state award.

In July, her photograph will be displayed in the winners’ virtual gallery. Each Award of Merit recipient also receives a silver-plated Reflections medallion, and a certificate and letter signed by the National PTA president.

— Jeannie Barbieri-Low is Brandon Elementary School’s PTA Reflections co-chairwoman.

