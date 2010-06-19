Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:38 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Pursuit

The suspect, accused of dealing meth and heroin, flees as detectives attempt a traffic stop

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | June 19, 2010 | 10:20 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing methamphetamine and heroin in Santa Barbara County was arrested Friday after a seven-month investigation and a police pursuit in which he sped away during a traffic stop.

Brandon Gaffke

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives and patrol deputies attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant Friday for the suspect, 29-year-old Brandon Gaffke, who was in his vehicle near Calle Real and Kellogg Avenue, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Sugars said Gaffke sped away and led deputies on a chase through residential neighborhoods for about two miles. He stopped on Patterson Avenue, south of Cathedral Oaks Road.

Detectives say Gaffke threw about an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and three ounces of brown power heroin from his vehicle during the pursuit. They also found pre-packaged heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy on Gaffke, Sugars said.

The street value of the methamphetamine and heroin was estimated at $10,000. About $1,500 in cash was seized from Gaffke under state asset forfeiture laws.

A search warrant was served at Gaffke’s home on El Sueno Road, where detectives seized drug paraphernalia and pills.

Gaffke was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of warrants for charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine for sales, possession of heroin for sales and transportation of heroin for sales.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

