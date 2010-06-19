Wolf to Speak at ‘Goleta Beach 2.0’ Roundtable

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf will join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a discussion on “Goleta Beach 2.0.”
Hear directly from her regarding the pivotal decision the Board of Supervisors will make later this summer on Goleta Beach, and learn more about what it means to you and your business.
The Issue & Policy Roundtable will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
The cost is $20, which includes lunch. Click here to register.
Call 805.967.2500 for more information.