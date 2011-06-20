Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Agave Opens First-Ever In-Store Denim Shop Inside K Frank on State Street

Agave designer/owner Jeff Shafer says it's a natural partnership for the brand

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | June 20, 2011 | 1:18 a.m.

Agave, a men’s and women’s premium denim collection, has opened its first-ever in-store denim shop at K Frank, 1023 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The 300-square-foot space features the Agave line and combines vintage furniture with aged metal and wood and agave plants. Agave designer and owner Jeff Shafer also brought in marketing partner Tesla Motors to showcase the Tesla Roadster.

“There’s a strong fit between (the Agave) brand and the community,” Shafer said. “So instead of the store carrying two jeans and two shirts or a limited selection, they allocate square footage of the store to make a full presentation of brand.”

Shafer grew up in Santa Barbara and has worked with K Frank owner Kevin Frank over the years. Frank was a buyer in Aspen, Colo., who bought Agave products several years ago.

“The main thing is to have part of a store that instead of carrying products from around the world, has local designers,” Shafer said.

Frank said he expects the partnership to be successful, especially for specialty stores such as K Frank and Agave.

“They are looking to expand in terms of their visibility, and we’re all coming out of a tough economic spot so it seemed to be the right time,” he said. “We’ve had such good success with the Agave line; it’s an easy partnership to make.”

Shafer is a surfer from Hope Ranch who tries to portray that style through Agave. He started his first label, BC Ethic, in 1992 and sold it in 2001 before creating Surf Cowboy, Agave’s umbrella brand.

“I grew up in Hope Ranch surfing Hollister everyday loving jeans and T-shirts, which led me to create an Agave brand, in which the flowers grow wild all throughout Santa Barbara,” Shafer said. “It’s not overly designed; it’s very much a casual luxury lifestyle that has high quality, washed-down and bright-colored shirts and jeans that aren’t ornate but made with incredible denim from Japan.” 

The Agave line meshes well with K Frank’s products, Frank said.

“We’re a lifestyle store and Agave is a lifestyle brand, so everything we have is kind of a certain look that’s really high quality but casual,” he said. “It’s easy to wear and understated, and it works perfectly in that Southern California, Santa Barbara aesthetic where you can get great things and look good but not look overdressed.”

