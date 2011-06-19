Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Montecito Sotheby’s Sponsors Preview of Russian Art Sale in London

Local broker Frank Abatemarco attends the auction, which set five artist records

By Greg Tice for Sotheby’s International Realty | June 19, 2011 | 3:02 p.m.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s Montecito Upper Village brokerage sponsored the June 5 private preview and cocktail reception during the recent Sotheby’s Important Russian Art Sale at the Sotheby’s Auction House in London.

The Sotheby’s Important Russian Art Sale, held June 6-7, realized a within-estimate total of $35,262,163. The auction set five artist records. The private preview and cocktail reception was held June 5.

Frank Abatemarco of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Montecito Upper Village brokerage was in attendance.

“Our unique association with the Sotheby’s Auction House provides Sotheby’s International Realty with a valuable point of differentiation in the market,” Abatemarco said. “Our attendance at this event allows us to showcase our fine listings among this critical and qualified audience of potential buyers and sellers.”

— Greg Tice is a senior vice president and brokerage manager with Sotheby’s International Realty.

