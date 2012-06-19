Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Ayers Automotive Repairs Hosting Free Hybrid Health Check

Trained technicians will perform three diagnostic tests for hybrid owners

By Nikki Ayers for Ayers Automotive Repairs | June 19, 2012 | 6:50 p.m.

Ayers Automotive Repairs will be holding a free Hybrid Health Check for owners of Toyota and Lexus hybrids from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 30 at its Anacapa Street location.

The trained technicians at Ayers Repairs will perform three diagnostic tests, including a full scan of all modules and computers for errors, a 12-volt battery test and inspection of cables and connections, and a courtesy inspection of fluid levels, belts, lights, wipers and tires.

A printed check-up on the health of his or her vehicle will be provided to each owner. Check-ups will be by appointment only, and space is limited.

Interested parties can call Ayers Repairs at 805.962.7316 or 805.845.4242 or click here to secure an appointment.

As gas prices have increased, so have the popularity of hybrid vehicles, with Toyota leading the way in sales. Because hybrids function differently than conventional gas-only engines, they require a different maintenance schedule. The complex mechanisms involved in hybrid vehicles can make them very expensive to fix when broken, increasing the importance of regular maintenance. The technicians at Ayers Repairs have completed more hybrid service hours and certifications than many other repair shops in Santa Barbara, and have all the necessary tools to get the job done right.

“We want to host a free event where hybrid owners can check on the overall health of their vehicle, so they can avoid a big breakdown,” Ayers Repairs owner Nikki Ayers said.

Ayers Repairs is a full-service automobile repair shop and has been owned and operated by local residents Robert and Nikki Ayers since 1977. Ayers Repairs services Santa Barbara with two convenient locations at 1301 Chapala St. and 220 Anacapa St. All of its technicians are ASE certified, meaning they are qualified to work on all areas of a vehicle. They specialize in hybrids, diesels and other specialty vehicles.

In 2011, Ayers Automotive Repairs was named one of the top 10 shops in Motor Age’s annual Top Shop Contest.

— Nikki Ayers is the co-owner of Ayers Automotive Repairs.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 