Ayers Automotive Repairs Hosting Free Hybrid Health Check

Ayers Automotive Repairs will be holding a free Hybrid Health Check for owners of Toyota and Lexus hybrids from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 30 at its Anacapa Street location.

The trained technicians at Ayers Repairs will perform three diagnostic tests, including a full scan of all modules and computers for errors, a 12-volt battery test and inspection of cables and connections, and a courtesy inspection of fluid levels, belts, lights, wipers and tires.

A printed check-up on the health of his or her vehicle will be provided to each owner. Check-ups will be by appointment only, and space is limited.

Interested parties can call Ayers Repairs at 805.962.7316 or 805.845.4242 or click here to secure an appointment.

As gas prices have increased, so have the popularity of hybrid vehicles, with Toyota leading the way in sales. Because hybrids function differently than conventional gas-only engines, they require a different maintenance schedule. The complex mechanisms involved in hybrid vehicles can make them very expensive to fix when broken, increasing the importance of regular maintenance. The technicians at Ayers Repairs have completed more hybrid service hours and certifications than many other repair shops in Santa Barbara, and have all the necessary tools to get the job done right.

“We want to host a free event where hybrid owners can check on the overall health of their vehicle, so they can avoid a big breakdown,” Ayers Repairs owner Nikki Ayers said.

Ayers Repairs is a full-service automobile repair shop and has been owned and operated by local residents Robert and Nikki Ayers since 1977. Ayers Repairs services Santa Barbara with two convenient locations at 1301 Chapala St. and 220 Anacapa St. All of its technicians are ASE certified, meaning they are qualified to work on all areas of a vehicle. They specialize in hybrids, diesels and other specialty vehicles.

In 2011, Ayers Automotive Repairs was named one of the top 10 shops in Motor Age’s annual Top Shop Contest.

— Nikki Ayers is the co-owner of Ayers Automotive Repairs.