Fiona Apple Returning to Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 12

The concert will also feature special guest Blake Mills; tickets go on sale Saturday

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | June 19, 2012 | 12:28 p.m.

Fiona Apple will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 12, with special guest Blake Mills. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 23.

Fiona Apple (Dan Monick photo)

Apple’s first LP since 2005, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do, “is full of cold truths and her most raw music yet,” according to Rolling Stone. “Throughout, Apple sings amazingly, wringing different colors from her voice in every song.”

The New York Times’ Jon Pareles praised The Idler Wheel as “a collection of stripped-down, percussive songs that’s as passionate, smart and cutting as anything she’s done” in a Sunday “Arts & Leisure” cover story. “Ms. Apple writes metaphor-laden outpourings set to music that pulls rock, show tunes, classical piano and jazz into her own realm of brooding and bravado.”

Vulture.com called The Idler Wheel “magical,” and Entertainment Weekly awarded it an “A,” observing: “This is an album that will make you stay up late, playing each song over and over, trying to answer the questions it stirs up. … Like Apple herself, it’s highly confessional and creative and temperamental, and will probably make you fall crazy in love.”

“She doesn’t simply push herself vocally; she embraces the role of the contortionist, the strange expression, the note that might make someone turn away,” said NPR Music, which gave fans a “First Listen” to the album last week. “She also sings beautifully at times. It’s a mix, reflective of the tangle she’s trying to unravel — thought itself.”

SPIN pronounced “Every Single Night,” the album’s first single, “a revelation,” while MTV’s Buzzworthy hailed the accompanying video, directed by Joseph Cahill, as “bizarre, whimsical and a bit unsettling.” Click here to view the clip.

Break Mirrors is Mills’ debut solo album, but for the 24-year-old Los Angeles native, it’s just the latest step in a remarkable musical career that has seen everyone from Kid Rock to Cass McCombs solicit his services. There’s also a sly sense of humor in much of the material that Mills credits to his time with Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe (Band of Horses).

Don’t miss your chance to see Apple and Mills at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $33 to $53, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone. Click here to order online.
— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

