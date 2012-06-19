Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara, School District Kick Off Summer Food Service Program

Four Mobile Cafes get rolling this week and will serve lunches every weekday during the summer break

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 19, 2012 | 9:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and City of Santa Barbara have teamed up again to provide free lunches to local K-12 students through the Summer Food Service Program.

The district’s four Mobile Cafes started visiting sites all over town this week and will serve lunches every weekday during summer break.

Menus were designed by SBUSD’s director of nutrition services, Nancy Weiss, who uses kid-friendly favorites such as grass-fed beef hamburgers and barbecued chicken with watermelon. The program, in its third summer, is an extension of the federally funded national lunch program.

Weiss is involved in every aspect of food in schools and works to educate students to be environmentally conscious and have healthy eating habits. She has started a composting program, banned Styrofoam at elementary schools and eliminated sporks — she says they’re not a real eating tool.

She is also dedicated to fresh ingredients, with some local and organic produce, though it costs more. Costs for the summer program increased 25 percent from last year for food and gas, she she.

“The more wholesome the food is, the more expensive it is,” Weiss said.

Parks & Recreation Department programs manager Sarah Hanna said the city has worked with the district to coordinate Mobile Café visits so the lunches are within walking distance for low-income families and summer camp sites.

For the 43 days of the program, Weiss said she expects to serve 250 children at each site, for more than 70,000 meals.

Lunches will be served Mondays through Fridays, except for July 4 and Aug. 3, until Aug. 17 at the following times and locations. Meals are free for all children age 18 or younger and handicapped adults older than 18, but adults can buy a plate for $3.50 everywhere but the Skater’s Point location.

» Franklin Elementary School cafeteria, 1111 E. Mason St. — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snack from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

» Skater’s Point, Mobile Café at Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lunches for adults will not be sold at Skater’s Point.)

» La Cumbre Junior High School, Mobile Café in the parking lot, 350 Portesuello Ave. — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

» Elings Park, Mobile Café, 1298 Las Positas Road — lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Parque de los Niños, 520 Wentworth Ave. — lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

» McKinley Elementary School cafeteria, 350 Loma Alta — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snack from 2 to 2:30 p.m. 

» Westside Community Center, Mobile Café, 423 W. Victoria St. — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snack from 2 to 2:30 p.m. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 