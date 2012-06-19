Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Free Seminar on Agricultural Tourism, Export Open to the Public

Industry professionals will discuss FedEx's proposed Ambassadors Program, among other topics

By Megan Cullen for Soilmoisture Equipment Corp. | June 19, 2012 | 1:49 p.m.

The public is invited to learn more about agricultural tourism and export and how it can benefit local businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas at a free seminar from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

The seminar will be hosted by the District Export Council of Southern California and sponsored by Soilmoisture Equipment Corp.

Industry professionals such as Guy Fox, chairman of the DECSC and export logistics expert, and Hud Warren, president of China West LLC and DECSC member, will be giving presentations on the proposed Ambassadors Program sponsored by FedEx, which will be taking a group of interested vintners from the Santa Ynez Valley to China sometime next spring to pour wines and expand the reach of local labels overseas and bring tourist dollars to our community.

The seminar will also feature a presentation from the Small Business Development Center, whose mission is to strengthen existing business entities, and assist start-ups through high quality, no-cost counseling and high quality, affordable training programs.

“We have a plethora of industry experts at the ready to assist local businesses either get into export or expand their export sales. Tourism is an export, and the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County have so much to offer,” said Megan Cullen, chair of special events for the DECSC and international marketing manager of Soilmoisture Equipment Corp., based out of Goleta. “Tourism can be a starting point for many businesses to expand — more visitors means businesses hire more staff and that translates into growth.”

According to the International Trade Administration, last year a record 62 million international tourists visited the United States and spent a record $153 billion that went to support the economies of local communities, helping to support 1.1 million jobs in the travel and tourism industry.

The mission of the DECSC is to contribute leadership and international trade expertise to complement the U.S. Commercial Service, Department of Commerce export promotion efforts through counseling businesses on the exporting process and conducting trade educational and community outreach.

The seminar is no cost to attend; however, those who want to attend must RSVP to Cullen at 805.252.0036 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Megan Cullen is the international sales and marketing manager for Soilmoisture Equipment Corp.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 