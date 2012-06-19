Golden Inn & Village Aims to Represent the Future of Housing for Seniors in Need

Project slated to go before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission on Wednesday

Approximately 75 community leaders from senior services, human/social services, medical services, affordable housing and local government recently attended a briefing on the Golden Inn & Village, an innovation in housing and care for local seniors in need.

Rona Barrett, senior advocate and founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation, introduced the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara as the foundation’s project development partner and Detty Peikert/Peikert Group Architects as project architect. Barrett, Peikert and John Polanskey, director of housing development for the County Housing Authority, presented the “why, what and when.”

After more than 10 years of planning, the Golden Inn & Village is now on the path to reality with its future location now in escrow in the Santa Ynez Valley (Refugio Road at Highway 246).

This new approach to community-based housing with services promises a solution unlike any other, a chance for seniors to age in place as their needs change, without the trauma and risk of dislocation.

Today in the Tri-Counties, more than 5,000 people older than age 75 are living on Social Security alone. With significant losses in investment income, including pension, 401(k) and reduced home values, compounded by continued economic instability, seniors are increasingly falling into poverty.

The future site will feature a 60-bed assisted living and memory care facility, 70 low-income senior apartments, a senior day care and community center, and 24 apartments for employees and their families as well as supportive services for residents. The buildings will be eco-friendly and designed to minimize environmental impact on the Santa Ynez Valley community.

The Rona Barrett Foundation and County Housing Authority are currently looking for experts in assisted living and Alzheimer’s care to become involved in the project.

A plan has already been submitted to the county, and the project is slated to go before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission on Wednesday. Project partners are encouraging the community to show support for the Golden Inn & Village by attending the commission hearing in Santa Barbara.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Golden Inn & Village.