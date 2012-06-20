Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Votes to Put Proposed Bed-Tax Increase on November Ballot

Ordinance would seek a 2 percent increase in the transient occupancy tax

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 20, 2012 | 3:56 a.m.

The Goleta City Council voted Tuesday night to put an ordinance on the November ballot proposing an increase in the transient occupancy tax from 10 to 12 percent.

Transient occupancy tax, or bed tax, is a fee that hotel guests pay to fund services such as public safety, redevelopment and road maintenance through the General Fund. Solvang and Carpinteria are at a 10 percent rate as well, and their city councils authorized the ballot measure. Santa Barbara County is also considering a similar tax measure to bump TOT to 12 percent, which would match the rate in Santa Barbara.

Beginning in July, Goleta won’t have to share bed tax with the county under the Revenue Neutrality Agreement, but it still will have to share 50 percent of property tax and 30 percent of sales tax revenue. A 2 percent increase would most likely generate about $900,000, according to the staff report.

Councilman Michael Bennett said the funding could bring back public safety employees who were cut because of economic constraints.

“In addition to that, we have shortfalls in our library,” he said. “We learned today that our library reserve funds are essentially zero. I would also like to assist our hotels to contribute to an outreach program offered by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and I would like to see additional money go to creeks and roads.”

The revenue could also go to Old Town Goleta redevelopment since the redevelopment agencies were cut, he added.

The ballot measure was also supported by Councilwomen Paula Perotte and Margaret Connell and Mayor Ed Easton; Councilman Roger Aceves voted against it.

“Given how tight we are on funds, even getting money back from the county, I support this as a way to enhance our revenues to do the things that many Goleta citizens probably want us to do,” Connell said.

Bacara Resort & Spa General Manager Kathleen Cochran said the city should wait until 2014 to increase TOT.

“Am I in favor of it now? No,” Cochran told Noozhawk in April. “I know there are new hotels coming into Goleta that are trying to build business. I would be in favor if it didn’t start until 2014. I would also want to know what they would do with the money. If it does pass, I would like some of it earmarked to come back to the community in terms of tourism and development of Goleta as a destination area.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 