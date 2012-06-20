Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Join CALM for Pizza and Play for a Purpose

Pizza Mizza will donate 15 percent of all orders June 28 to the Santa Barbara nonprofit

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | June 20, 2012 | 1:00 a.m.

What’s better than indulging in a hot-from-the-oven pizza? Giving back to your community at the same time!

You can do just that and support CALM at Pizza Mizza all day on Thursday, June 28.

The Santa Barbara-based Pizza Mizza will be donating 15 percent of all dine-in, take-out and delivery orders to CALM throughout the day. Just be sure to mention CALM when you place your order, and CALM will receive this gracious donation.

The CALM staff and board will be celebrating at Pizza Mizza in La Cumbre Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m., and the community is invited to join in the fun.

In an effort to raise awareness for its Play Therapy Program, CALM will have family game tables set up in the restaurant for some fun entertainment, and is encouraging supporters and pizza-lovers to bring in a new or gently used game to donate to serve this vital child abuse treatment program. CALM is in particular need of Candyland, Chutes & Ladders, Uno, Connect 4 and decks of cards. So take the night off of cooking and join CALM for a game and a slice of pizza.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 