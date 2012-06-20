Join CALM for Pizza and Play for a Purpose

Pizza Mizza will donate 15 percent of all orders June 28 to the Santa Barbara nonprofit

What’s better than indulging in a hot-from-the-oven pizza? Giving back to your community at the same time!

You can do just that and support CALM at Pizza Mizza all day on Thursday, June 28.

The Santa Barbara-based Pizza Mizza will be donating 15 percent of all dine-in, take-out and delivery orders to CALM throughout the day. Just be sure to mention CALM when you place your order, and CALM will receive this gracious donation.

The CALM staff and board will be celebrating at Pizza Mizza in La Cumbre Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m., and the community is invited to join in the fun.

In an effort to raise awareness for its Play Therapy Program, CALM will have family game tables set up in the restaurant for some fun entertainment, and is encouraging supporters and pizza-lovers to bring in a new or gently used game to donate to serve this vital child abuse treatment program. CALM is in particular need of Candyland, Chutes & Ladders, Uno, Connect 4 and decks of cards. So take the night off of cooking and join CALM for a game and a slice of pizza.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.