License, Vaccinate and Microchip Your Dog at Goleta Clinic

Affordable services will be provided Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic for Dogs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta.

Did you know dog licenses are required by law? Did you know that a rabies tag is not a dog license? Many dog owners do not realize that state and local laws require all dogs over 4 months to be licensed and wearing the animal license tag.

The Goleta Licensing Clinic provides:

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses — all late fees will be waived

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered dog license. A current rabies certificate and a Veterinary Certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

» Affordable vaccinations: rabies, $6; DHPP, $13; and Bordatella, $13.

» Microchipping — $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services.

» All dogs must be on leash. No appointment needed.

» Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted.

County Animal Services can quickly reunite a lost dog with its family when the dog is wearing a license. A dog license also makes a difference to the less fortunate animals in the community. Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps Santa Barbara County Animal Services operate three open door shelters.

A dog license proves that you are a responsible pet owner and helps the animals at the shelters find loving homes. Show you care. License your dog. It’s the law.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.