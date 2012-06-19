Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Where Does Lois Capps Stand on Operation Fast and Furious?

Abel Maldonado calls the congresswoman's silence on the issue 'troubling'

By Kurt Bardella for the Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | June 19, 2012 | 8:31 p.m.

Former California lieutenant governor and congressional candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, called on Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday to break her silence on Operation Fast and Furious, the program run jointly by the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that allowed thousands of guns purchased in the United States to literally walk across the border into the hands of Mexican drug cartels.

“Given the significant Hispanic population we have in the 24th Congressional District and throughout the state of California, Lois Capps’ silence on this issue is troubling,” Maldonado said. “Does she support the current congressional investigation? Does she agree with Mexico’s ambassador that this misguided operation has ‘poisoned’ our relationship with our southern neighbor? Who at the Justice Department does Lois Capps believe should be held accountable for the murder of two of our own Border Patrol agents and hundreds of innocent Mexican citizens? Where does Lois Capps stand on Operation Fast and Furious?”

The investigation into Operation Fast and Furious was the topic of a meeting being held Tuesday afternoon between Attorney General Eric Holder and members of Congress who have been investigating the program.

“I personally believe that citizens on both sides of the border deserve answers,” Maldonado said. “Two of our own border patrol agents are dead. Hundreds of Mexican citizens are dead. The Justice Department has stonewalled the congressional investigation refusing to comply with a subpoena. I agree with Mexico’s attorney general that we need answers right now. Hopefully, Congresswoman Capps does, too.”

Click here for more information about Maldonado and his campaign.

— Kurt Bardella is the communications director for the Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign.

 
