Northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota to Close for Emergency Repairs

Crews will work to replace a drainage culvert beginning the evening of July 10

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | updated logo | June 29, 2012 | 2:11 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Gaviota State Park will be closed 24/7 for two to three weeks beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 10 to replace a drainage culvert under the highway. These emergency repairs are necessary to prevent a more serious, long-term roadway failure and to maintain a safe highway condition.

Motorists traveling northbound will be detoured onto southbound Highway 101 lanes. The two southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the Gaviota Pass area. Northbound and southbound two-way traffic will be separated with channelizers from just south of Gaviota State Park at Mariposa/Reina to the Highway 101/ Highway 1 interchange.

Southbound traffic will be reduced down to one lane beginning at the Nojoqui Grade.

Both Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas will also be shut down, but Highway 101 will remain open during this traffic switch and all businesses in the surrounding area will be accessible as well.

The speed limit in the area will be temporarily reduced and motorists may encounter slow-moving trucks due to the grades and curves in this area. The California Highway Patrol will be patrolling the project area to enhance traffic safety and electronic message signs will be posted to advise motorists.

In addition, the northbound Highway 101 left-turn pocket into Gaviota State Park will be closed. Motorists will be detoured north to the Highway 101/1 interchange before returning to the park. Also, motorists exiting the park must turn right onto southbound Highway 101 to the Mariposa/Reina interchange, where they can turn around to go northbound.

The contractor for the $1.5 million emergency repair project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
