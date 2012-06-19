Public Tribute for Naomi Schwartz Set for Next Month

The public will get a chance to remember longtime community leader Naomi Schwartz next month in a tribute that was announced Tuesday.

The former Santa Barbara County supervisor’s death stunned many earlier this month after she died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications from surgery. She was 78.

A public tribute for her will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Speakers will include former California state Sen. Gary Hart, First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, and Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Santa Barbara Environmental Defense Center.

Schwartz served for more than a decade as a county supervisor, and before that, she worked for 10 years as a chief of staff for state Sen. Gary Hart, D-Santa Barbara.

In addition to her political service, Schwartz was also executive director of the Gildea Foundation and served on the Dean’s Council of the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB and the board of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

She also served as a founding member of local organizations such as the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about the public tribute.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.