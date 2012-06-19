Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Southern California Agencies Share Outlook for 2012 Fire Season

Officials say this year’s fire season is four to six weeks ahead of normal

By Capt. David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | June 19, 2012 | 5:17 p.m.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Michael Dyer represented the Santa Barbara County Operational Area at the annual 2012 Fire Season Opening Press Conference, held in Diamond Bar.

Fire agencies in attendance included the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, the California Emergency Management Agency, the Orange County Fire Authority, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Ventura County Fire Department, the Los Angeles City Fire Department and other fire agencies from throughout Southern California.

Fire officials shared important elements of the 2012 Fire Season outlook, and other important information and safety information for those most likely to be impacted by the devastating effects of a wildland fire. California’s Mutual Aid Plan was also discussed and resource availability was updated.

Due to the less-than-normal rainfall for the Southern California region (about 50 percent of normal), the predicted above normal temperatures and live fuel moisture levels approaching 80 percent, a busy, early fire season is predicted. This year’s fire season is four to six weeks ahead of normal, and the region has already experienced twice as many fires this season as last season at this time

Government statistics show that 90 percent of wildfires are started by human activity. People and their activities such as careless debris burning (trash, brush and leaf piles) sparks from welding and grinding equipment, carelessly discarded smoking materials, hot vehicle pollution control equipment and arson. These fires are 100 percent preventable.

Residents are encouraged to have their personal wildfire action plan in place to help protect your family and your property. For more information about creating a wildfire action plan click here for Ready! Set! Go!

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 