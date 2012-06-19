Trish Miller Joins Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

Santa Barbara business owner Trish Miller has been named to the Board of Directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties.

Serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is part of the national organization of Make-A-Wish America, which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Miller grew up in the San Fernando Valley and attended UCSB, receiving a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree in human resources and organizational development from the University of San Francisco.

After 25 years of professional experience as a human resources generalist, she purchased a Spherion Staffing franchise in May 2007 and currently serves the employers and residents in Santa Barbara County.

In addition to serving on the Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties board, Miller volunteers with both Project Angels and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She recently served on the HR Task Group for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties as it updated the chapter personnel manual.

The chapter is recruiting board members for the next term, which will start Sept. 1. For more information about the basic responsibilities of the board, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Shanna Wasson Taylor represents Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties.