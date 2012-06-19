YMCA Teams Up with Ventura College for ‘We Play Hard’ Sports Camps

The Ventura Family YMCA is proud to announce that it will be partnering with the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Ventura College to offer “We Play Hard” Sports Camps.

For more than 27 years, We Play Hard Sports Camps has held training camps in football, tennis, volleyball, baseball, cheerleading and basketball. Each camp will provide intercollegiate-caliber instruction and an opportunity for children in the community to spend time on a college campus.

To ensure that every child and teen has a chance to attend the camp, the YMCA will offer financial assistance to those in need.

“Our philosophy, from basic fundamentals to team play, has its foundation in playing hard,” Ventura College Athletic Director Will Cowen said. “Playing hard is more than winning and losing. It means giving your best effort, all the time. It means never having to make excuses. Playing hard is the single most important skill taught at Ventura College. We welcome the YMCA and their staff to our facilities and look forward to having a long term relationship with their organization.”

In response, Ventura Family YMCA Executive Director Margo Byrne stated, “These are great camps and we are very excited about the opportunity to partner with some of the amazing coaches at Ventura College. This a wonderful example of organizations in the community partnering together.”

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Ventura Family YMCA serves more than 20,000 individuals annually through facility memberships, before and after school childcare, day and resident camps, youth sports, swim lessons, teen programs, and many more healthy lifestyles and community enriching programs which nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Through its Open Doors program, the Y ensures that no one is ever turned away due to their inability to pay and facility memberships without contracts or join fees makes the Y accessible to all.

— Jamie Fyfe is a marketing coordinator for the Ventura Family YMCA.