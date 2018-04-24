Amanda Johnston Joins Beneflex Insurance Services as Benefits Client Advocate

Beneflex Insurance Services, a full-service benefits advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Amanda Johnston has joined the firm as a benefits client advocate.

She will focus on employee advocacy for the firm’s clients.

Johnston brings to Beneflex more than 20 years of customer service experience and a vast knowledge of the insurance industry, including large and small group employee benefits and individual life insurance.

She is a licensed health, accident and life agent, and worked as a client care consultant with Neovia Integrated Insurance Services for the past 12 years. She was previously a supervisor in the Policy Issue department at Chubb Sovereign Life Insurance.

With her skill set, empathy, professionalism and tenacity, Johnston is able to provide an excellent experience to clients while walking them through the mind-boggling and broken health-care system.

In her words, “Making a difference in people’s lives on a daily basis is my ultimate goal. I want Beneflex callers to feel like they are the most important person in my day and feel confident that I will do everything in my power to answer their questions and resolve their issue. I want to provide a sense of comfort and relief to our Members in knowing they have ‘a friend in the insurance business’ who cares about them and understands their needs.”

Beneflex Insurance Services, Inc. is an independent agency and UBA Partner firm, headquartered in Santa Barbara, and serving employers across the United States as well as internationally. Click here for more information.

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services.