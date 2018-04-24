Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books to Mark Opening Chapter with Community Celebration on Thursday

By Nancy Shobe for Granada Books | June 19, 2013 | 1:01 p.m.

Local residents, bibliophiles and lovers of Santa Barbara’s downtown Arts District are invited to the grand opening of Granada Books from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1224 State St., next door to the Granada Theatre.

Founders Emmett McDonough and Sharon Hoshida will be kicking off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Helene Schneider. Remarks by McDonough and Hoshida will follow, along with an introduction of other attending city officials and Granada Book staff including Mark Zolezzi and Andrea McCormick. Anna and the Band will be playing lively music.

At 6 p.m., poems written especially for Granada Books by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Chryss Yost and poet laureate ex-emeritus’ Barry Spacks, Perie Longo, Paul Willis and David Starkey will be read. The event will last until 7 p.m.

Granada Books features an extensive children’s section, local writers and regional interests, and scholarly books that support the area’s local institutions of higher learning. Granada Books also includes a comprehensive selection of fiction and specialty areas such as food and wine, gardening, the arts (both fine and folk), current issues, healthy living, active lifestyles and gift items for readers and writers of all ages.

McDonough, a retired corporate executive, brings his business acumen and financial backing, while Hoshida, former director of the Women’s Center at UC Santa Barbara and community activist, will draw upon her extensive network for marketing outreach.

“Granada Books will offer a respite from the hectic pace of our everyday lives,” McDonough said. “We believe that Santa Barbara is a community that will value and support a local, independent bookstore.”

— Nancy Shobe represents Granada Books.

