Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center Welcomes New Executive Director Eryn Eckert

The Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is starting the summer off with a new executive director, Eryn Eckert.

Eckert holds a doctoral degree from Claremont Graduate University in psychology, and has worked as an advocate for vulnerable populations for more than 20 years.

Prior to joining Jodi House, she worked in senior management at Friendship Adult Day Care Center and more recently Storyteller Children’s Center.

Eckert has known of Jodi House for many years through her work in the Santa Barbara community, and is honored to be working with the organization to help brain injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.

Jodi House is a community-based nonprofit serving survivors of stroke, aneurism, traumatic and acquired brain injuries. It provides an activity-based, peer-driven day program, consisting of both structured and unstructured activities. Support groups, communication skills, exercise, music, art, Spanish language, job skills, community outings and educational presentations are all designed to help brain injury survivors strengthen their physical and cognitive skills in a nurturing, community-based environment.

Jodi House also links survivors and their families to various agencies that support mental wellness, continued medical care and rehabilitation, vocational resources, social services and education programs.

— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Board of Directors for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.