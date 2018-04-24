Showstoppers Theatre’s Young Actors to Take the Stage for ‘Foiled Again!’

Experience the thrills of a lifetime when the curtain goes up on the Showstoppers Theatre production of Foiled Again!

Radu Azdril, founder of Showstoppers in 1993, directs this series of funny melodramas, with heroes and heroines, villains of every size and description, maidens in distress, and many wonderful songs to link each story to the next. This play was chosen to give many actors and actresses speaking roles.

Experienced vocal instructors work with the children on their overall stage presence and choreography to create a beautifully crafted performance.

Let’s put on a show in just two weeks! Each summer, Showstoppers brings exciting opportunities for young actors to participate in a show, complete with costumes, sets, lights and sound reinforcement. Actors need not have experience to participate. This year’s production is Foiled Again! The Showstopper summer program gives children an overview of the entire musical theater experience, including an understanding of lighting design, costuming and set design.

One of the missions of Showstoppers is to provide access to musical theater to the children of Santa Barbara County. All children age 12 or younger are free.

General admission tickets are $7 at the door. Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. this Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. June 28 and 10:30 a.m. June 29. All of the performances will be held in the auditorium at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Experience the magic of musical theater with your family with Showstoppers — you may open the door to a new world for your child!

— Debra Hoffman is a parent volunteer for Showstoppers Theatre.