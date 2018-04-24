Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Showstoppers Theatre’s Young Actors to Take the Stage for ‘Foiled Again!’

By Debra Hoffman for Showstoppers Theatre | June 19, 2013 | 10:42 p.m.

Experience the thrills of a lifetime when the curtain goes up on the Showstoppers Theatre production of Foiled Again!

Radu Azdril, founder of Showstoppers in 1993, directs this series of funny melodramas, with heroes and heroines, villains of every size and description, maidens in distress, and many wonderful songs to link each story to the next. This play was chosen to give many actors and actresses speaking roles.

Experienced vocal instructors work with the children on their overall stage presence and choreography to create a beautifully crafted performance.

Let’s put on a show in just two weeks! Each summer, Showstoppers brings exciting opportunities for young actors to participate in a show, complete with costumes, sets, lights and sound reinforcement. Actors need not have experience to participate. This year’s production is Foiled Again! The Showstopper summer program gives children an overview of the entire musical theater experience, including an understanding of lighting design, costuming and set design.

One of the missions of Showstoppers is to provide access to musical theater to the children of Santa Barbara County. All children age 12 or younger are free.

General admission tickets are $7 at the door. Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. this Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. June 28 and 10:30 a.m. June 29. All of the performances will be held in the auditorium at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Experience the magic of musical theater with your family with Showstoppers — you may open the door to a new world for your child!

Click here for more information, or click here to check out our Facebook page.

— Debra Hoffman is a parent volunteer for Showstoppers Theatre.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 