Capps Named Vice Chairwoman of House Energy and Commerce Committee Panel

The health subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., has jurisdiction over a wide swath of health-care issues, including Medicaid and Medicare, public health, research, and food and drug policy. As vice chairwoman, Capps will exert considerable influence over the subcommittee’s agenda. Capps is the author of many health-related pieces of legislation, including the HEART for Women Act, the Stroke Treatment and Ongoing Prevention (STOP Stroke) Act, the Comprehensive Cancer Care Improvement Act, the Nursing Reinvestment Act and the National Pain Care Policy Act. “I am thrilled to take on this new leadership role on the health subcommittee,” Capps said. “I’ve spent my entire professional career working on the issues that the subcommittee oversees and it’s an honor to be able to serve the committee and my constituents in this new capacity.”

Rep. Lois Capps , D-Santa Barbara, was designated as vice chairwoman of the health subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday. The announcement was made by Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., the committee chairman.

