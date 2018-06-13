Letter to the Editor: Give Us Taxpayers a Break

Liberals want higher taxes and even bigger government every year. That means we, the people, lose more freedom and liberty every year.
I think it’s time for government to cut its huge staff, and cut taxes for everyone. The government needs to live within its means like the rest of us, and cut back so the taxpayers can keep more of their pay. Services that the private sector should be doing have been taken over by government, costing taxpayers billion of dollars in California every year.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara