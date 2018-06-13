Word Play Gets Its Due as Writers Bloc Gathers for Conference

Writers of almost every genre will be converging on the South Coast this weekend for the 35th annual Santa Barbara Writers Conference, a weeklong event filled with workshops, discussions, seminars and writing, writing, writing.

This year’s conference, a day shorter than the previous ones have been, will be packed as usual with guest speakers like SBWC regular Ray Bradbury, former LAPD detective and crime novelist Joseph Wambaugh, Latino Literature Hall of Famer Luis Alberto Urrea, local best-selling author Sue Grafton, and novelist Jane Heller.

Workshops intended to help every facet of the writer’s life, from picking up the pen to closing the sale will be filling each of the conference days, but it won’t be all work. Readings and get-togethers will get participants relaxing and recharging their creative juices as well.

This year, reality TV gets its hooks into the conference, as it presents its first SBWC Ultimate Write-Off, a live reality show created by the comedic duo of Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, who wrote and produced the hit TV show Cheers. Writers who thrive under pressure will be filmed throughout the week, as a series of elimination rounds will reveal who has the chops to work under the ultimate deadline and be the last writer standing, or in this case, writing. Tryouts will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.

And for those who want in on the action but can’t take all the time off, SBWC is offering the Wordfest pass, which allows you to come to all afternoon and evening events, as well as the VIP reception with Grafton on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Robin Tiffney of Santa Barbara was selected by a panel of SBWC judges as the winner of the inaugural Noozhawk Fiction Contest. Noozhawk’s interview with her — and her winning entry, “Post from Umideke” — will be published Saturday. Nearly 70 entries were received in the two-week contest.

