Man Arrested in Alleged Gun Incident at Cabrillo Ball Field

Traffic backs up but no injuries in argument between father, son

A man was arrested Saturday evening near Cabrillo Ball Field, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd., after he allegedly put a loaded gun to his head during an argument with his son. There were no injuries in the incident, which brought traffic to a near-standstill and created a major scene as Santa Barbara police converged on the area.

Police arrested Daniel Joseph Momany, 41, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded handgun, and brandishing a handgun. The first two are felonies, the latter a misdemeanor.

Police Sgt. Chad Hunt said Momany admitted to officers that he was trying “to get his son’s attention,” when he put the loaded gun to his own head.

It is unknown what the father and son were arguing about.

Vehicles were backed up for a couple of blocks and about 40 people from both sides of the street watched police as they investigated Momany’s black Ford and interviewed witnesses.

Hunt said officers arrived at the scene at 7:50 p.m., within minutes of receiving the call.

