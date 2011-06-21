Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public Flights Over Neverland Ready to Take Off for Anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Death

Channel Islands Helicopters says fans from all over the world are flocking to the area for a bird's-eye view of the Santa Ynez estate

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | June 21, 2011

Channel Islands Helicopters is offering flights over Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in Santa Ynez this week in recognition of the second anniversary of his death.

The Oxnard company was contacted by a Jackson fan club in February that was interested in chartering flights for its members, according to co-manager Sean Casey. The company announced June 1 on social media that flights are available to the public for $175 per seat.

“We’re open to experimenting,” Casey said. “This was just the fans’ enthusiasm who came and sold it for us.”

Within the first few days of the announcement, 80 percent of available seats were reserved. Clients are flying in from as far away as Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland, Casey said. About 100 people have reserved in total.

The King of Pop died June 25, 2009, at his home in Los Angeles.

Casey said his three-year-old charter company gets a large percentage of its business around Valentine’s Day but is looking to diversify.

Casey said he has been approached by paparazzi from the United Kingdom to provide aerial footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, when they visit the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in July 9.

Flights over Neverland will depart from the Santa Barbara Airport on Friday and from the Santa Ynez Airport on Saturday. Private charters of up to three people are also available for $500.

Click here or call 805.512.1371 to contact Channel Islands Helicopters.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

