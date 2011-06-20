Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Free Notarizations Offered July 12 at Santa Barbara Courthouse

One free notarization per client will be available as part of statewide event

By Cheryl Elliott for the California Mobile Notary Network | June 20, 2011 | 6:35 p.m.

A “Notarized Free” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the main entrance to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Members of the California Mobile Notary Network will offer their services to the public at no charge as a community service throughout the state.

Cheryl Elliott, a Mobile Notary Public, will identify signers, then affix her official seal for one free notarization per client. No appointment is required; but an appointment may be scheduled by calling Elliott at 805.680.6224. Elliott will be located in the tunnel between the construction site and the main entrance to the courthouse wing.

A notary public serves as an impartial witness in the signing of documents such as property deeds, powers of attorney, health-care directives, parental permission letters, traffic school tests and documents requiring an oath. Under the direction of the secretary of state, a notary may not create the document but will certify the identity of the document signer and administer an oath when needed. A valid picture ID is required.

The California Mobile Notary Network is an organization made up of committed, professional notaries public who are dedicated to providing exceptional, expert and timely signing services.

“I’ve been told that it’s getting harder to find a notary when you need one, and with money so tight we decided to make it easy for people to get this done,” Elliott said.

As a member of the Mobile Notary Network, Elliott may travel to hospitals, convalescent homes, businesses, homes and jails to meet clients when and where her services are needed. All network members are bonded, tested and screened.

— Cheryl Elliott is a member of the California Mobile Notary Network in Santa Barbara County.

 
